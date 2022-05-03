Macy’s Expands Relationship With Reebok

Click here to read the full article.

Macy’s and Reebok are creating a closer bond.

Starting in the spring of 2023, the department store will deepen its relationship with the brand through a newly inked partnership covering sportswear and activewear for men, women and children. Currently, only Reebok footwear is carried at Macy’s.

The expanded assortment will be sold at Macy’s stores as well as on its e-commerce site and app.

The deal will include the development of exclusive product for the retailer that will be sourced from the Reebok Design Group, the brand’s global design and development arm for apparel and footwear.

Jarrod Weber, president of lifestyle and chief brand officer of Authentic Brands Group , which purchased Reebok for 2.1 billion euros in March, said: “Reebok has been a staple in Macy’s for a long time with a deep-rooted history with their consumers. During that time Reebok was able to identify the styles and silhouettes that the Macy’s consumers resonated with most. By deepening their assortment we’re able to meet those demands as well as create a new wave of Reebok brand fans. By partnering with Macy’s to distribute Reebok apparel, we are able to reach our consumers at scale in a way that feels organic and relatable to them

Todd Krinsky, senior vice president and general manager of product at Reebok, said the sports brand will work with Macy’s to “create additional products that complement the existing global range they’ll be carrying. Similar to our global assortment, these will be a fusion of style and performance products that span across lifestyle, basketball and training categories. In addition to these exclusive product offerings, there will also be an element of outside collaborators that will help enhance the overall partnership as well.”

The deal represents “a big opportunity” for Reebok, Krinsky added, as it allows the brand to showcase “both our heritage-inspired lifestyle offerings all the way through to our highest performance products, and everything in between. Macy’s does a fantastic job with presentation and possesses a customer base that is extremely relevant to Reebok, so we see incredible upside and potential for what this will bring.”

Sam Archibald, general business manager of apparel for Macy’s, added: “Our partnership with ABG will expand our assortment and offer our customers high-quality styles from Reebok apparel in the U.S. We look forward to collaborating with ABG and RDG on exclusive, one-of-a-kind product for our customers, who value brands that let them express their individual and authentic style.”

ABG has aggressively been expanding the reach of Reebok through a series of licensing deals since the acquisition.