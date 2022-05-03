Charlotte Tilbury Heads to Saks Fifth Avenue

Click here to read the full article.

Saks Fifth Avenue is betting big on makeup — starting with Charlotte Tilbury.

The Puig-owned makeup brand launched online with the retailer, as well as in its New York flagship. The partnership comes at a time when makeup is proving its buoyancy. Sales in the category have spiked across the board, with the NPD Group reporting that first quarter sales grew 22 percent to $1.8 billion.

“ Beauty is really having a terrific time at Saks, and the color segment is doing really nicely,” said Kate Oldham, senior vice president and general merchandising manager of beauty at Saks Fifth Avenue. “We’ve actually seen it outpace skin care for the first time in a long time.

“It’s across all categories for us — eye has done well, as well as the lip category, which was very soft for a few years. That trend is outpacing other categories, but all are doing well,” Oldham continued. “It’s really doing well across all of our brands. Not only artistry brands, but designer brands as well.”

Oldham said the Saks customer has long been asking for Charlotte Tilbury.

“First and foremost, Charlotte has products in every possible category. They are amazing, and our customers love them,” she said. “It’s been performing incredibly well, both online and in New York.”

Oldham declined to quantify sales expectations for the brand. Charlotte Tilbury’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization were said to be in the realm of $20 million when Puig acquired the brand in 2020.

The retailer is going big on the launch, including window displays and an in-store master class with Tilbury to build buzz.

“It is such a thrill to be bringing my makeup and skin care magic to Saks Fifth Avenue,” Tilbury said in an email. “The Saks customer has been asking for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for years and I’m delighted to finally make their beauty dreams come true. In true Tilbury fashion, we’re taking Saks by storm with a takeover of the iconic center six windows along Fifth Avenue, showcasing my award-winning Magic Cream, celebrity loved Pillow Talk universe, and red carpet icons Hollywood Flawless Filter and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.”

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:—

Charlotte Tilbury Taps Twiggy, Enters the Metaverse

Kenzo by Nigo Enters Retail Partnership With Saks Fifth Avenue

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Goes Back to Makeup