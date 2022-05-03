ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Tilbury Heads to Saks Fifth Avenue

By James Manso
 3 days ago
Saks Fifth Avenue is betting big on makeup — starting with Charlotte Tilbury.

The Puig-owned makeup brand launched online with the retailer, as well as in its New York flagship. The partnership comes at a time when makeup is proving its buoyancy. Sales in the category have spiked across the board, with the NPD Group reporting that first quarter sales grew 22 percent to $1.8 billion.

Beauty is really having a terrific time at Saks, and the color segment is doing really nicely,” said Kate Oldham, senior vice president and general merchandising manager of beauty at Saks Fifth Avenue. “We’ve actually seen it outpace skin care for the first time in a long time.

“It’s across all categories for us — eye has done well, as well as the lip category, which was very soft for a few years. That trend is outpacing other categories, but all are doing well,” Oldham continued. “It’s really doing well across all of our brands. Not only artistry brands, but designer brands as well.”

Oldham said the Saks customer has long been asking for Charlotte Tilbury.

“First and foremost, Charlotte has products in every possible category. They are amazing, and our customers love them,” she said. “It’s been performing incredibly well, both online and in New York.”

Oldham declined to quantify sales expectations for the brand. Charlotte Tilbury’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization were said to be in the realm of $20 million when Puig acquired the brand in 2020.

The retailer is going big on the launch, including window displays and an in-store master class with Tilbury to build buzz.

“It is such a thrill to be bringing my makeup and skin care magic to Saks Fifth Avenue,” Tilbury said in an email. “The Saks customer has been asking for Charlotte Tilbury Beauty for years and I’m delighted to finally make their beauty dreams come true. In true Tilbury fashion, we’re taking Saks by storm with a takeover of the iconic center six windows along Fifth Avenue, showcasing my award-winning Magic Cream, celebrity loved Pillow Talk universe, and red carpet icons Hollywood Flawless Filter and Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder.”

Charlotte Tilbury Taps Twiggy, Enters the Metaverse

Kenzo by Nigo Enters Retail Partnership With Saks Fifth Avenue

EXCLUSIVE: Alicia Keys Goes Back to Makeup

Vogue

9 Rihanna Met Gala Looks That Will Stop You In Your Tracks

When Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala, the fashion world stops. Last seen shutting down the hallowed Fifth Avenue museum steps wearing a haute duvet courtesy of Demna at Balenciaga, with partner A$AP Rocky enrobed in a similarly cosy-cool look by ERL, Rih managed to out-dress everyone by delivering the unexpected.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

A Look Back at Rihanna’s Met Gala Style Evolution

Click here to read the full article. Throughout the 74 years of the Met Gala, there have been many iconic red carpet looks, but music and fashion star Rihanna has managed to consistently produce the most impressive, internet-stopping looks year after year. Rihanna is arguably the most highly anticipated guest of the Met Gala, rightfully so given the number of dramatic looks she’s donned in the last few years. While it’s not confirmed if Rihanna will attend Monday’s Met Gala, which is celebrating the exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” she will still likely be the most-anticipated arrival of the night.More...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

André’s Memorial Details, Quartz Sold Again

Click here to read the full article. REMEMBERING ANDRÉ: The life of the late pioneering fashion journalist and author André Leon Talley will be celebrated Friday morning at a private ceremony at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Manhattan. Talley, who died in January at the age of 73, forged new paths in the industry during a decades-long career that included stops at Interview magazine, Women’s Wear Daily and his tenure at Vogue as its longtime creative director, as well Numero Russia and Vanity Fair. A swath of friends, fellow designers, industry executives and family members will be out in force at...
MANHATTAN, NY
