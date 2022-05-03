ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saks Gets Behind Mental Health Awareness Month With Multifaceted Campaign

By Lisa Lockwood
 3 days ago

Saks is getting behind Mental Health Awareness Month with a multifaceted campaign to spotlight the importance of mental well-being and raise funds for the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation.

Campaign components include positive affirmation decals available for purchase; exclusive digital content; a partnership with holistic psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert Dr. Mariel Buqué; an inspirational window installation at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, and Saks employee events and experiences.

“Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year, yet the need for mental health resources and the stigma tied to seeking help remains,” said Marc Metrick, chief executive officer of Saks and Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation board member. “This Mental Health Awareness Month, Saks is giving our customers the opportunity to engage with the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation’s mission to make mental health a priority in every community. With this campaign, we are proud to spotlight the importance of mental health and raise crucial funds for our nonprofit partners to help support the emotional and mental wellbeing of the communities they serve.”

Saks has created positive affirmation decals displaying three inspirational mental health tips: Start Anywhere,  Kindness Matters and Trust Yourself. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each $5 decal set purchase will benefit the foundation. Decals can be purchased on saks.com and in select. Saks stores starting Tuesday.

Saks will partner with Buqué to create custom content that will be published across Saks-owned digital platforms throughout the month of May. Content includes interviews and videos on Saks’ social media channels and an exclusive feature in The Edit, Saks’ editorial hub. On Wednesday at 2 p.m. Buqué will host a virtual event on Saks’ digital events platform, Saks Live, to discuss the importance of prioritizing self-care and improving mental wellness.

The Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation has launched an open grant application for nonprofit organizations seeking funding for mental health programs, with a goal to support local organizations providing access to care in their communities. Qualifying nonprofits can apply at saksfifthavenuefoundation.org.

From Tuesday through May 18, a special window installation dedicated to Mental Health Awareness will be on display at the Saks flagship. The windows will feature the three messages from the positive affirmation decals in blown-up neon nylon lettering.

Further, Saks will offer special events and experiences for its associates throughout the month, including a “Managing Stress at Work” panel discussion with speakers from Foundation nonprofit partner, Bring Change to Mind. In addition, a team of Saks associates will participate in NAMIWalks Your Way NYC, the largest mental health event in the nation, on May 22.

Since its founding in 2017, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation have donated more than $4.9 million to U.S. mental health initiatives and reached over 6.6 million individuals. The foundation’s primary mental health nonprofit partners include Bring Change to Mind, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Girls Inc., Inspiring Children Foundation, New York – Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center, and The Trevor Project.

Saks Fifth Avenue Unfurls Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

Saks Foundation Raises $1.7 Million for Mental Health

Michelle Obama Makes Special Appearance at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Window Unveiling in Support of Girls Opportunity Alliance

Comments / 0

