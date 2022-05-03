ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Foulkes takes financial lead among RI governor candidates

By Ted Nesi
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bJWSO_0fR9eCdp00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democrat Helena Foulkes has emerged as the financial leader in the race for Rhode Island governor, with barely four months left before voters go to the polls, according to newly filed reports with the R.I. Board of Elections.

Foulkes, a former CVS executive and first-time candidate, reported $1.5 million cash on hand in her campaign account as of March 31. She raised just over $900,000 during the first quarter, and also loaned her campaign another $400,000 on top of the $100,000 she gave previously.

Foulkes’ campaign spent $637,000 during the quarter, shelling out big money on consultants as she prepares to roll out paid advertising this spring.

Foulkes is one of four Democrats challenging incumbent Dan McKee, who assumed office last year when Gina Raimondo left to join President Biden’s cabinet. The party’s other candidates are Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz. The primary is Sept. 13.

McKee was in second place financially among the candidates, behind Foulkes. He reported nearly $1.1 million on hand as of March 31, after raising $427,000 and spending $178,000 during the quarter.

McKee’s biggest expenses were $44,500 to LB Strategies, his fundraising consultant, and $9,169 to Elias Law Group, a Washington law firm founded by prominent Democratic elections attorney Marc B. Elias.

Gorbea — the only one of the major candidates who didn’t announce her fundraising total in advance — reported $896,000 cash on hand as of March 31. She raised $378,000 and spent about $250,000 during the quarter. Her biggest expenses were with Lake Research Partners, her polling firm.

Brown had $79,000 cash on hand as of March 31, while Muñoz had about $2,000.

On the Republican side, businesswoman and political newcomer Ashley Kalus had $410,000 cash on hand as of March 31. She raised just over $13,000 and loaned her campaign $500,000, allowing her to spend $103,000 during the quarter, including $39,000 with GOP polling firm Public Opinion Strategies.

Last month Kalus became the first candidate for governor to go on the air with TV commercials, which are currently airing as part of a three-week advertising buy. She and the five Democrats are slated to meet on stage this Thursday at the first in-person gubernatorial forum of the campaign.

Four other individuals have filed paperwork with the Board of Elections to raise money to run for governor — Rey Herrera, Zachary Hurwitz, Paul Rianna Jr. and Jonathan Riccitelli. Rianna was the only one of the four to disclose any cash on hand, reporting $393 in his account.

Ted Nesi ( tnesi@wpri.com ) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

JaniceLeroux RonDurand
3d ago

I have absolutely no reason to view democrat! t the way they set the U.S. and world worldwide fire? I'm done with the democratic party

Reply
4
Related
The Saginaw News

Meet the Republican candidate for governor who isn’t pro-Trump

Most of the 10 Republican candidates running for governor in Michigan claim to be the most conservative candidate and the biggest Donald Trump supporter of the bunch. Markey is one of the lesser known candidates on the ballot. The 38-year-old Grand Haven financial adviser just jumped into the race a few months ago, but gathered more petitions signatures than any candidate outside of Tudor Dixon and Perry Johnson.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Rhode Island State
Washington Examiner

GOP candidate Walker leads Democratic Sen. Warnock in Georgia Senate race: Poll

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in trouble this fall, according to an expansive poll conducted for the super PAC supporting the Georgia Democrat’s likely Republican rival, former professional athlete Herschel Walker. In a survey of 2,500 registered voters, Walker led Warnock 51.4% to 41%, with 7.6% undecided. The senator’s problem...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nellie Gorbea
Person
Gina Raimondo
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of US voters would back independent candidate over Biden or Trump, poll finds

A moderate independent or third-party presidential candidate could garner support from nearly six in ten Americans if voters are faced with a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.According to a newly-released survey of 1,966 registered voters conducted by Harvard University’s Centre for American Political Studies and Harris Poll, 58 per cent of respondents — including 47 per cent of Republicans, 60 per cent of Democrats, and 71 per cent of registered independents — said they would consider a “moderate independent candidate” in the 2024 election if faced with a repeat of the choice they...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Elections#Democrats#State#Lb Strategies#Elias Law Group
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy