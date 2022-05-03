ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Wellness Influencer Ayda Field Williams Launches High-end Athleisure label, Ayda

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LH36o_0fR9e6Qi00

Click here to read the full article.

Ayda Field Williams, an actress and wellness and fashion influencer, is launching a high-end athleisure label called Ayda Activewear created with the active, over 30-year-old woman in mind.

Along with her husband, musician Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Williams has grown her own community of like-minded working moms and dads who approach the chaos of life with a sense of humor. She has 664,000 followers on Instagram.

More from WWD

Her activewear collection consists of 18 stock keeping units, including leggings and bra sets in blush, coral and olive with black for everyday wear. The performance pieces feature functional design to support various bra sizes with an adjustable Velcro plush elastic under band.

The performance leggings complement all body types with color-blocked panels adding a bright turquoise color way mixed in. There are soft lounge sweatshirts in heather gray luxe brushed French terry and a nylon windbreaker in a branded colorway with branded pops on the trim. Ayda accessories will include vintage-inspired baseball socks with a signature black cap. The pricing starts at $18 for socks and goes up to $228 for outerwear.

“This is 100 percent my first venture into clothing,” Williams said in a telephone interview from her Los Angeles home. “I have had the thought for quite some time, and I’ve always been passionate about fitness and wellness, and the only things I wear is my athleisure,” said the mother of four.

Williams said she had thought for awhile to do an activewear line, but she had a lot of self-doubt and felt it was a saturated market and she wasn’t a wealthy investor. But during COVID-19, when everyone was free-falling, she thought, “I can f–king do this.”

Williams felt there were things missing in the pieces she was wearing and they were functional but she didn’t feel attractive in them or empowered in them. They weren’t the type of clothes that she wanted her husband to see her in, or meet her girlfriends in. Williams said she wanted clothes that she could be comfortable in all day since she didn’t have the time to make three wardrobe changes a day.

She started with the sports bra with adjustable straps as a foundation. She said she put hidden pockets in all the pieces for credit cards or iPhones.The leggings are 7/8-length because she feels they are flattering when the ankle shows. She’s also making  statement socks, which she sleeps in and wears with her Birkenstocks or just around the house.

She designed the performance pieces for high-intensity workouts, boot camp and spin classes. The washing instructions say, “Be kind to animals and enjoy the f–king dessert.”

“I want the women to know we’re in a dialogue together in this,” Williams said. “There is no such thing as perfectionism. We all have our stumbles. I want women to feel embraced in this space.”

She assembled a small team of people at her home office,  including a designer. “I don’t have to do this. I do this because I choose to. I want the journey to be just as enjoyable as the result,” she said. “I’m finding people who can take the things that I love, what I need from the clothing, the ideas that I have in my head, and run with it,” she said. “It’s a family affair,” said Williams, who has asked Robbie to send things out. “Enough of his singing, just drop it off,” she quipped.

Everything is manufactured in China. She plans to offer two collections a year.

The collection will be available starting Tuesday at Shopayda.com. She is self-financed.

Born in California, Williams is best known for being a regular panelist on the British television show “Loose Women,” a judge on the British “The X Factor,” alongside her husband, and for her roles in “Fresh Meat” and “Days of Our Lives.”

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Green People: TikTok’s ‘EcoTok’ Spawns Fashion’s Next-gen Creatives

Click here to read the full article. TikTok hasn’t lost its footing amid fashion’s drive for social influence, and in fact, a new guard of sustainable fashion creators is taking the wheel. Welcome to the corner of TikTok called “EcoTok,” where creators’ content spans climate change education, thrifting flips, do-it-yourself fashion (like the making of a sustainable Met Gala dress in 24 hours) and demystified looks at overconsumption, supply chain nuance and recycling rabbit holes. Here, a look at three of TikTok’s rising stars in the sustainable fashion space.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

AAPI-owned Brands to Support This Month and Always

Click here to read the full article. As May marks Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, there are plenty of Asian-owned and women-founded brands in the beauty and fashion industry to highlight. Over the years, many of these brands have climbed the ranks to become some of the most popular and sought-after products. Some of the brands may already sound familiar, like the popular hair accessories brand Emi Jay or the bestselling beauty company Tatcha.More from WWDPhotos of the Most Searched Celebrities at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOS Here,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Quiksilver and ‘Stranger Things’ to Launch Capsule Collections

Click here to read the full article. Netflix series “Stranger Things” returns for its fourth season on May 27 and to promote the premiere, Quiksilver is launching a capsule collection this month inspired by the hit series and the ’80s surf scene. The Huntington Beach, Calif-based brand worked with the Netflix costume team over three years on this collection, which takes cues from Quiksilver’s archives. They produced five capsule collections — the 1986 capsule, Cast Wardrobe Collection, Surfer Boy Pizza Collection, Lenora Hills Surf Club Collection and Hellfire Surf Club Collection — that serve as promotional merchandise and are worn by...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
WWD

Wolford, GCDS Partner on Capsule Collection

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Wolford is adding yet another designer collaboration to its roster, this time with GCDS in an “unexpected” move, according to Silvia Azzali, chief commercial officer of the hosiery company. For Wolford, this is the first athleisure collection of both women’s and men’s styles, and after partnering with Adidas, Amina Muaddi and Alberta Ferretti, it provides another opportunity to prove the company’s “ability to explore different territories,” Azzali said. “We are not a sports company and this is an activewear collection in a glamorous key.”More from WWDAlberta Ferretti Pre-Fall 2022GCDS RTW Spring 2022Alberta Ferretti...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayda Field
Person
Robbie Williams
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WWD

Eye

Started in London by Lee Alexander McQueen in 2006, Sarabande made its New York debut on Tuesday. Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo. Behind the scenes of Nigo's first time designing for the Met, and the first custom red carpet design from…. By. Get all...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Influencer#Athleisure#The Fairchild Archives#Velcro#French
WWD

Kate Middleton Hands Award to Saul Nash on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at London’s Design Museum on Wednesday afternoon to hand out this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award to the British designer Saul Nash. Kate Middleton, who wore a green dress by British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, presented the award to the designer during a ceremony showcasing all of the talent support initiatives of the BFC Foundation, a charity run by the British Fashion Council. The room was filled with emerging fashion talent and industry experts.More from WWDSpring Trend- Barbie FashionDream With Sarabande Fundraiser Party in New YorkCeline...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Bello Expands Vitamin Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Hello Bello is growing its foothold in the baby care category with new vitamin offerings. The three-year-old baby care brand launched by actress Kristen Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is expanding its product offerings with three new gummy vitamins: Chlorophyll + Supergreens, Kids’ Multivitamin Fruit and Veggie Gummies and Kids Sleep Well Gummies. The new vitamins are also entering Target this month. The brand’s other offerings, like diapers, skin care, hair care and home products, is already available at Walmart and its own website.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

Kering Launches First Employee Share Ownership Program

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kering said Wednesday it is launching its first employee share ownership plan, for employees in eight territories including France, the U.S. and China. Employees will be able to buy 200,000 shares at a discounted rate. The subscription period will be open from May 19 to June 9, with the price set on May 17. Delivery and settlement of the shares is slated for July 7.More from WWDOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los AngelesInside Tomas Maier's Melrose Avenue Pop-UpKering Celebrates Agnès Varda's Honorary Oscar “Kering’s outstanding success over the past few years is...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’ Moment, Launching First Bag Campaign Fronted by Sydney Sweeney

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It’s a “super high visibility” moment for Miu Miu, and, according to chief executive officer Benedetta Petruzzo, this was achieved “not by chance, but it’s been spontaneous.” The latest quarterly Lyst Index showed that Miu Miu’s viral midriff-baring miniskirt generated a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months and the look, paired with a short crop top, has been photographed on the likes of Zendaya on Interview magazine and Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair — and it even has its own Instagram account, @miumiuset.More from WWDPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Prana and Sorel’s New Collab Sparks Eco-Girl Summer

Click here to read the full article. Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday. Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.More from WWDPhotos of the Black Sheer Met Gala Fashion TrendRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy