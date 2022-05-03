ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fendi Invests in New Footwear Factory

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
MILAN — Fendi is planning to open a new shoes factory in Fermo, in Italy’s Marche region, a key footwear production hub in the country. The plant is expected to be inaugurated in the fall.

The Italian luxury brand will be relocating from its current facility in the nearby Porto San Giorgio.

“Italy is synonymous with tradition, history, beauty and above all excellence,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig . “For this reason, investing in Made in Italy and quality craftsmanship is crucial to ensure that such skills are passed on from generation to generation of artisans.”

To this end, last September, the company selected the State Professional Institute for Industry and Crafts “Ostilio Ricci” in Fermo to launch the first edition of the Fendi shoes Master Class, “with the aim of training a new generation of specialized artisans to pass down the values of craftsmanship and to work with precision, manual skills and creativity,” the executive said. “We are very proud to start works of this new factory, which will allow us to increase our production as well as our workforce.”

Fendi’s new site spans more than 75,600 square feet and includes a range of manufacturing areas, offices and warehouses. The facade has an innovative corrugated-aluminium surface with a leather-like wave effect. The modern effect is further enhanced by ribbon windows and large open spaces — all integrated into the natural formation of the landscape.

Other key elements include steel furnishings and quartz cement floors; interiors in neutral gray and white, and padded furniture pieces in pastel colors realized from Fendi upcycled leathers. Reminiscent of Fendi’s Roman headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana are black fixtures and a helical staircase placed at the entrance.

Designed to be as environmentally neutral as possible, the building will make maximum use of natural daylight with part of its electricity generated from solar panels, thanks to large glass walls and internal partitions and skylights.

This moment is particularly important for our city: one of the biggest names in the fashion world arrives in Fermo,” said Paolo Calcinaro, the town mayor. “I would like to thank Fendi for their truly significant approach that is inclusive of the community and territory, with outcomes that go beyond employment, that will see a consistent increase in the next years compared to the current situation. It addresses not only a city but the entire shoe supply chain.”

Calcinaro also highlighted the importance of launching the master class, “thus opening up the possibility for many teenagers, whom I invite to join this type of path, to ensure a solid and important future that keeps our traditions alive.”

This is the latest step in Fendi’s investments in Made in Italy production and supporting future generations.

As reported, the company is building a new factory in Tuscany’s Bagno a Ripoli, outside Florence, which is expected to open in the second half of 2022. It will allow the Rome-based company to further develop and produce its leather goods category, and serve as a training center.

Located on a surface area of eight hectares, and covering a 140,400-square-foot space designed by Milan-based architecture firm Piuarch, the building previously housed the Fornace Brunelleschi kiln. Works started in the area in August 2018 to clear and prepare the construction site.

Fendi has also kicked off the “Adopt a School educational project in collaboration with Altagamma and the “Ostilio Ricci” institute, also located in Fermo, aiming to fight unemployment and protect Italian manufacturing skills by connecting the luxury industry, including the fashion, hospitality, design and automotive sectors with Italian schools, in particular, technical and scientific institutes.

WWD

WWD

