ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Artemest, a Platform for Italian Design, Secures 15M Euros From Iris

By Samantha Conti
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBGBM_0fR9dsEm00

Click here to read the full article.

LONDON — Iris Ventures, the new investor in Allyson Felix’s Saysh brand, has added another fast-growing business to its portfolio: Artemest, a platform that connects Italian artisans and manufacturers, with consumers and interior designers.

Artemest was cofounded by the fine jeweler Ippolita Rostagno and Marco Credendino, formerly of Yoox Net-a-porter Group , with the aim of breathing new life into crafts-based businesses large and small.

More from WWD

Their site sells thousands of high-end, products handmade in Italy ranging from marble kitchenware and Murano glass lamps, to roomy leather armchairs and inlaid wood cabinets.

Iris has invested 15 million euros in the platform, which was founded in 2015 and counts the U.S. as its largest market. The investment chimes with Iris’ mission to back “purpose-led, consumer-centric brands and tech-enabled solutions” that enhance people’s lives.

Other investors include Olma Luxury Holdings, which also invested in a seed round in 2017 . An announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Artemest was founded to showcase the myriad Italian artisanal skills that were fading from view due to the advent of mass market production, and the rise of online shopping.

Italy is estimated to have more than 1.3 million small arts and crafts companies, many of them mom-and-pop businesses, that employ more than 3 million people. According to Rostagno and Credendino, many of these businesses were left behind by the internet boom.

The site wants to do for artisans what Farfetch has done for small, multibrand retailers , taking care of international marketing; offering them a sales platform and digital and client services. Like Farfetch, Artemest does not hold any stock.

The site has also been riding a luxury lifestyle wave: Tabletop and objects for the home were already popular pre-pandemic, but demand accelerated during lockdown, when most people were working, and entertaining, at home.

Sites including Matchesfashion expanded their home offer while creatives including J.J. Martin, Martina Mondadori, Anissa Kermiche all began creating, or adding, objects for the home to their brands and businesses.

Last week Net-a-porter expanded its homeware offer, adding fine art to the mix. It will be breaking into the business through a partnership with the e-commerce platform AP8. Meanwhile, fashion brands such as Versace, Missoni, Fendi and Dior have increased their homeware and furniture offers in recent years.

Montse Suarez , founder and managing partner of Iris Ventures, described Artemest as “the Italian guardian of craftsmanship excellence and creativity.” She said the site is giving a community of artisans and small businesses “the ability to preserve their heritage by making it accessible to a global audience.”

Inés Ures, partner at Iris Ventures, called Artemest “a mission-driven universe that will support thousands of businesses while providing access to unique items not obtainable before.”

She said that Iris would apply its “marketplace and consumer brand-building experience” to Artemest, and help the team build the “Farfetch of high-end craftsmanship.”

Similar to Farfetch, the founders’ roots are in luxury and retail.

Rostagno, who grew up outside Florence, is an artisan herself and the founder of the jewelry line Ippolita , which has flagships in New York and Chicago, and which sells at retailers including Bloomingdale’s.

Credendino, whose background is in business and M&A, worked for Yoox Net-a-porter Group on the corporate and strategy side before setting up Artemest.

Rostagno said she was originally going to call the site Italy.com, so passionate was she to promote the country’s artisans who were having trouble surviving in a fast-moving digital world.

“This whole adventure started as a passion project for me. I could see all of the artisans closing their businesses, and I was so disturbed by this fact because I knew the customers were out there,” said Rostagno in an interview alongside Credendino.

She said the plan was to aggregate the businesses, “and present them to the rest of the world.”

While Credendino was setting up the technology and the logistics side, she was “going around Italy on trains looking for all the little artisans in nooks and crannies. I was telling them, ‘There’s going to be a website, and we’re going to sell your beautiful things.’ And some of them looked at me like I had two heads,” said Rostagno.

The founders are now working with 1,300 Italian artisans and creators, offering more than 60,000 products to individual customers and interior design professionals worldwide.

They sell across categories such as home and living, décor, art and furniture, and curate the offer and the site’s look and feel. Artemest has its own magazine, with articles and profiles of the artisans, interior design features and lush editorial-style shoots.

The founders said the new investment will go toward strengthening the team; further developing the technology, and expanding into global markets “with speed and greater authority.”

The initial focus will be on U.S. expansion: Rostagno, who is half-American, knows the market well and believes the U.S. luxury customer has a “deep appreciation” for all things Italian.

Over the next three to four years Artemest will develop markets where it already has a strong presence, such as the U.K., Canada and Asia-Pacific. In Continental Europe, it plans to open localized sites in Spain, France and Germany by the end of the year.

Credendino said they are also exploring physical retail.

“E-commerce is always going to be our core, but in markets where we already have a strong client base we want to be in the community. We want to build physical spaces where we can meet our customers, and invite them to see new collections,” he said, adding that the first gallery will open in Manhattan by the end of the year.

The latest investment will support the development of Artemest’s services for professional customers, including interior designers, high-end luxury brands, and hospitality partnerships.

The company said it wants to offer “an extremely personalized and best-in-class end-to-end service” to professionals supported by Artemest’s team, and tech-enabled tools.

Offering a luxury service is key, according to Credendino, who said clients get the same treatment whether they are buying a set of two Tronc by Charlotte Perriand plates for $570, or a Murano glass chandelier for $74,930.

The look of the site reflects that ethos, with products from the smallest companies given the same amount of space as those from the bigger manufacturers.

The ultimate goal is to expand beyond Italy, tap artisans and craftspeople worldwide, and help them market and sell their designs using Artemest’s technology, services and logistics, the founders said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Kering Launches First Employee Share Ownership Program

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Kering said Wednesday it is launching its first employee share ownership plan, for employees in eight territories including France, the U.S. and China. Employees will be able to buy 200,000 shares at a discounted rate. The subscription period will be open from May 19 to June 9, with the price set on May 17. Delivery and settlement of the shares is slated for July 7.More from WWDOuterknown S.E.A. Jeans Launch at Ron Herman, Los AngelesInside Tomas Maier's Melrose Avenue Pop-UpKering Celebrates Agnès Varda's Honorary Oscar “Kering’s outstanding success over the past few years is...
BUSINESS
WWD

Pandora Revenues Climb 21% in Q1

Click here to read the full article. By all accounts, Pandora’s collaboration with Marvel was simply marvelous, helping to boost the Danish jeweler’s first-quarter revenues by 21 percent to 5.69 billion Danish kronor, or 764.7 million euros. The buzzy tie-up, which debuted in February, generated some 40 million impressions on social media — and a waiting list of 17,000 and counting for The Avengers Infinity Stones ring, priced at $100.More from WWDSpring Trend- Barbie FashionDream with Sarabande Fundraiser Party in New YorkCeline RTW Fall 2022 “The biggest question we get from our customers is, ‘When will Spiderman show up in our assortment?’”...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

Nicholas Kirkwood Says Fashion Needs ‘Radical Rethink’ in Designing for End-of-life

Click here to read the full article. Next-generation materials, alternatives to animal-based materials and synthetics, which are often simply dubbed “next-gen,” are on the rise in the fashion industry. And experts say demand is only increasing. According to nonprofit Material Innovation Initiative’s annual state of the industry report released in March, a steady $2.3 billion has been invested in next-gen materials since 2015. Plus, nearly $1 billion of that came just last year.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Nicole Rawling, Material Innovation Initiative’s chief executive officer, who joined Fairchild Media’s recent Sustainability Forum, said...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Valentino Launches Ad Campaign Photographed in London

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Valentino is launching a new campaign for the brand’s “Promenade” fall 2022 womenswear collection and for its “After Club” fall 2022 menswear collection. Called “Portrait of a Generation,” the campaign will bow in mid-May first online and then in print.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaKnwls RTW Fall 2022 [Photos]Nicomede Men's Fall 2022 [Photos] The photos by Michael Bailey-Gates were taken on the streets at Arnold Circus, East London, with models posing on furniture as if it were left on the curb for others to take. The gardens at Arnold Circus are...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Perriand
Person
Allyson Felix
WWD

How Neiman Marcus Group Is Leveraging Partnerships for Greater ESG Impact

Click here to read the full article. Fresh with new and ambitious goals, Neiman Marcus Group intends to make an impact on environmental issues across its entire value chain. During the FMG Sustainability Forum, Amanda Martin, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer at Neiman Marcus Group, said setting the company’s ESG goals required a lot of teamwork, both in recruiting experts and forming new partnerships. More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPlan C Debuts Sustainable Capsule Collection Considering NMG does not manufacture the majority of the product it sells, Martin said the company recognizes the place it needs to...
SOFTWARE
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

April 28 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries regarding purchases of Russian oil following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases but the 27 members of the European Union have not been able to agree on the embargo. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Click here to read the full article. Seventy-four years of the Met Gala have produced some of the most iconic red carpet fashion moments of all time. Think: Rihanna in that yellow Guo Pei dress with its endless fur-lined train back in 2015 and Lady Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019. Some Met Gala looks, however, haven’t quite stuck in the cultural lexicon. Take for instance, Chloë Sevigny’s casual brown jacket paired with a beige midi skirt for the “In Style: Celebrating 50 Years of the Costume Institute” exhibit in 1998. Granted, Sevigny sported this look in the earlier days of the Met...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Italian Design#Platform#Iris Ventures#Saysh#Yoox Net#Murano#Olma Luxury Holdings
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

Eye

Started in London by Lee Alexander McQueen in 2006, Sarabande made its New York debut on Tuesday. Kid Cudi Wears Nigo’s First Met Gala Look for Kenzo. Behind the scenes of Nigo's first time designing for the Met, and the first custom red carpet design from…. By. Get all...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Kate Middleton Hands Award to Saul Nash on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – The Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise appearance at London’s Design Museum on Wednesday afternoon to hand out this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award to the British designer Saul Nash. Kate Middleton, who wore a green dress by British-Canadian designer Edeline Lee, presented the award to the designer during a ceremony showcasing all of the talent support initiatives of the BFC Foundation, a charity run by the British Fashion Council. The room was filled with emerging fashion talent and industry experts.More from WWDSpring Trend- Barbie FashionDream With Sarabande Fundraiser Party in New YorkCeline...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
Germany
WWD

Sarabande Debuts ‘The Sarabande Collection’ With The Rug Company

Click here to read the full article. Following Tuesday evening’s “Dream with Sarabande” fundraiser party in New York City, the Sarabande Foundation on Wednesday unveiled an artist-driven collaboration of rugs with The Rug Company. The launch also occurs during, and celebrates, The Rug Company’s 25th anniversary.  Titled “The Sarabande Collection,” the lineup features five artisanal rug designs from five independent creatives, whom the foundation — established by the late Lee Alexander McQueen in London to champion creativity and support the next generation of global designers and artists — has supported. The Rug Company partnered with each artist to represent the integrity...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Updated May 4 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter & Gamble signed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Green People: TikTok’s ‘EcoTok’ Spawns Fashion’s Next-gen Creatives

Click here to read the full article. TikTok hasn’t lost its footing amid fashion’s drive for social influence, and in fact, a new guard of sustainable fashion creators is taking the wheel. Welcome to the corner of TikTok called “EcoTok,” where creators’ content spans climate change education, thrifting flips, do-it-yourself fashion (like the making of a sustainable Met Gala dress in 24 hours) and demystified looks at overconsumption, supply chain nuance and recycling rabbit holes. Here, a look at three of TikTok’s rising stars in the sustainable fashion space.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Hello Bello Expands Vitamin Offerings

Click here to read the full article. Hello Bello is growing its foothold in the baby care category with new vitamin offerings. The three-year-old baby care brand launched by actress Kristen Bell and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, is expanding its product offerings with three new gummy vitamins: Chlorophyll + Supergreens, Kids’ Multivitamin Fruit and Veggie Gummies and Kids Sleep Well Gummies. The new vitamins are also entering Target this month. The brand’s other offerings, like diapers, skin care, hair care and home products, is already available at Walmart and its own website.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Miu Miu CEO on ‘Super High Visibility’ Moment, Launching First Bag Campaign Fronted by Sydney Sweeney

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — It’s a “super high visibility” moment for Miu Miu, and, according to chief executive officer Benedetta Petruzzo, this was achieved “not by chance, but it’s been spontaneous.” The latest quarterly Lyst Index showed that Miu Miu’s viral midriff-baring miniskirt generated a 400 percent increase in searches over the past three months and the look, paired with a short crop top, has been photographed on the likes of Zendaya on Interview magazine and Nicole Kidman on the cover of Vanity Fair — and it even has its own Instagram account, @miumiuset.More from WWDPhotos of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Saul Nash Receives Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Saul Nash is on a winning streak. The British Guyanan designer was named the recipient of this year’s Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Wednesday afternoon, 10 days after taking home the 2022 International Woolmark Prize. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, presented the award to Nash on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony, which showcased all the talent support initiatives of the BFC Foundation, held at London’s Design Museum.More from WWDBritish Fashion Council Holds Cocktail at Potato Head Hong KongInside the 2016 BFC Fashion Awards in LondonBFC...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Prana and Sorel’s ‘Wandering Soul’; Aspesi’s Dancing Ts; Laveree Comes to SoHo

Click here to read the full article. PRANA, SOREL LINK UP: Sorel and Prana are taking the active earthy girl lifestyle to new heights in a collaboration launched Thursday. Leading with a bold athletic apparel collection adapted from ocean and desert-tinged palettes, the “Wandering Soul” collaboration includes eight pieces, including three footwear styles from Sorel ranging from $110 to $125 and five apparel styles from Prana (in a number of colorways) ranging from $45 to $119. The collaboration is available now at Sorel.com and Prana.com.More from WWDInside Prada Social Club in ParisAt the Jason Wu Fashion Show, Samuel Waxman LuncheonSabrina Carpenter,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy