At the start of the year, Goldfish Swim School teamed up with Big Life Journal to provide tools and resources to help make dreams come true in 2022. Families were encouraged to pick up vision board templates at their local Goldfish Swim School or visit the ‘Goldfish Dream Big Vision Board’ landing page, featuring fun and creative elements needed to make a great vision board, and share their vision boards on social media for their chance to win big prizes.

WEXFORD, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO