Pentucket High School Presents ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Thursday-Saturday

Pentucket Regional School District has been recognized nationally for the second year in a row for excellence in music education. For 23 years, The NAMM Foundation, a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants, has selected public school districts for its Best Communities for Music Education award. The award honors programs that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students, and that recognize the importance of music to a well-rounded education.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO