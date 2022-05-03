ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Corn Planting Reaches Quarter Mark Statewide

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a fourth straight week, Missouri averaged cooler temperatures...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

FOX 2

Missouri works to fight suicide in state’s farmers

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is taking proposals to fight suicide in the state’s farmers. The Missouri Hospital Association estimated rural men between​ 35 and 44 years old die from suicide at three times the statewide rate. The association also noted a shortage of mental health providers in the state. This was according to a report from […]
KOLR10 News

Is earthquake insurance needed in Missouri?

JOPLIN, Mo. — In 2020, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance shared the “Residential Earthquake Coverage in Missouri” report to assess earthquake insurance coverage. “If that earthquake hit this house right here, there’s a million dollars coming in,” said Randy Kraft, CEO of Kraft Insurance Services. But, that’s a big “if.” “If there’s no […]
FOX 2

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
#Crop Progress Report
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
CJ Coombs

Some might think the abandoned Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City is so eerie that it must be haunted

Missouri State Penitentiary.CosmiCataclysm, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Abandoned places aren’t tough to find in Missouri. However, one certainly stands out among the rest – for both its bloody history and for the spirits who are said to remain. This abandoned Missouri prison has gained notoriety in the state and beyond, and for good reason. It just might be one of the most haunted places on earth. (Source.)
St. Joseph Post

Mushroom hunters find body in rural Missouri water well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
KOLR10 News

Flooding across the Ozarks: Photo gallery

Widespread flooding closed roads and stranded drivers Thursday. Here are some videos and images from viewers. Flooding at Wilson’s Creek near Rutledge Wilson Park. Courtesy Josh Campbell of Springfield. Honey Creek south of Highway FF has flooded Lawerence 1180, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District. Flooding in Stone County, Missouri, Silver Lake Branch […]
