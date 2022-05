A familiar sign on MO 64 for Fort Niangua will soon come down, and a new sign will appear, announcing a new Niangua River resort, the Coastal Country Resort and Lagoon. Coastal Country Resort and Lagoon is the brainchild of Cherry Blossom Resort Development co-owners Shelby Corle, operation manager, and Sharra Smith, developer. “We’re going to bring the coast to the country. We’re going to build a four-acre lagoon close to the river. It’s going to have its own sand beaches. It’s going to be like you’re at the beach in Florida. We’re just bringing the coast to the country,” Corle said. Phase One of Coastal Country’s development is a $2.1 million investment that began a few months ago and will eventually be a $40 million door resort with a myriad of amenities. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.

