Sioux Falls, SD

Sanford Health Chief Nursing Officer Erica DeBoer appointed to national executive nurses committee

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sanford Health's chief nursing officer, Erica DeBoer, RN, MA, CCRN-K, CNL, has been appointed to join a select group of nursing executives from across the country on the Vizient System Nurse Executive Committee. Vizient is the nation's largest health care performance improvement company. It serves...

KARE 11

South Dakota 2-year-old waits in Twin Cities for liver transplant

MINNEAPOLIS — Kelsea Schwab never imagined she'd be sitting in the Twin Cities, hundreds of miles away from her home. Her 2-year-old daughter, Baelyn, left fighting for her life. "The Friday before, Baelyn had what we thought was an allergic reaction, we don't know still, but we had taken...
Bring Me The News

New omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 confirmed in Minnesota

A coronavirus subvariant experts believe is more contagious than the currently-dominant BA.2 strain has been detected in Minnesota. The latest weekly data from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention shows BA.2.12.1 – the latest omicron variant taking hold across the country — accounted for nearly 37% of new cases nationwide last week.
KAAL-TV

MN Rep. Liz Boldon's son in ICU after crash

(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota Representative Liz Boldon’s son is receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic Hospital Saint Marys Campus following a serious crash. A statement from the Minnesota House of Representatives reads:. On Wednesday, April 27th, Representative Liz Boldon’s (DFL - Rochester) son was in a serious motor vehicle...
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
