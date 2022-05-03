ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MA

Rochon Becomes New Director of Career Services at Northern Essex

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
Sandy Rochon of Amesbury has been named Northern Essex Community College’s new director of career services. The 1996 Northern Essex business grad was volunteering at one of the college’s mobile food markets when she heard that Ashley Moore, the then-director, was leaving for a new position. “At...

Haverhill, MA
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

