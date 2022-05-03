Rochon Becomes New Director of Career Services at Northern Essex

The first Black woman astronaut and a national COVID-19 response leader will be at the center when UMass Lowell conducts its commencement ceremonies. Dr. Ashish Jha, a public health expert currently coordinating the COVID-19 response nationally, speaks during the Saturday, May 14, morning ceremony as graduates from the Francis College of Engineering, Kennedy College of Sciences and Zuckerberg College of Health Sciences receive their diplomas. During the afternoon, Sian Proctor, the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft and noted geoscientist and artist, addresses graduates of the College of Fine Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences as well as the Manning School of Business.

LOWELL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO