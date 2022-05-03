ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocoa, FL

WATCH: Erdman Automotive Now Offers Free On-site Gym Membership to All Customers

spacecoastdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Erdman Automotive now offers a free on-site gym membership to all customers. If you purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle from Erdman Automotive, all...

spacecoastdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Palm Bay, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Palm Bay is one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, a hidden jewel brimming with natural riches enjoyed by those brave enough to explore what this region has to offer. Palm Bay's lengthy summers are ideal for sports and outdoor enthusiasts, who may enjoy championship golf courses, off-road cycling, running, and nature paths that transform into huge playgrounds for young and old. The wider Palm Bay area is home to some of the most fabulously unusual eateries in the country.
PALM BAY, FL
CarBuzz.com

Florida Man Crashes $700,000 Ford GT Just A Month After Buying It

Back in the 80s and 90s, supercars weren't nearly as quick as the hyper machines we have today, and over the years, the power levels and capabilities of these machines have exploded. The one thing that hasn't kept up with this growth in performance and capability is driver skill. It still astounds me that they allow anyone with a driver's license to buy a modern supercar, with the result usually being a very expensive pile of twisted metal after only a few hundred miles. Take ex-supercar owner Robert J. Guarini who recently crashed his extremely exclusive 2006 Heritage Edition Ford GT. The car was bought at auction for $704,000 and only saw a few miles on the road before meeting an untimely death.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Cars
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Cocoa, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Cocoa, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

New restaurant: Ford's Garage eatery to open Thursday at Daytona's Tomoka Town Center

DAYTONA BEACH — Ford's Garage, a chain of antique car-themed restaurants, will open its Daytona Beach location at Tomoka Town Center shopping center today at 11 a.m. . The restaurant, at 1495 Cornerstone Blvd., will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony 15 minutes before it officially opens its doors to the public, said Managing Partner George Weeks. ...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy