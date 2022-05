May 3, 2022 - A Louisiana judge recently ordered the liquidation of Tampa-based Lighthouse Property Insurance, calling any further attempts at solvency “futile.” According to the order posted on the Lighthouse website, the insurer must cancel all of its policies within 30 days. Lighthouse became the third Florida property insurance company to reach insolvency since February. St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes has repeatedly sounded the alarm that the property insurance market has reached a tipping point, and Gov. Ron DeSantis recently heeded the warnings. The governor called a special session starting May 23 to address the issue.

