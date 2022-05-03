ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill Police Set Out to Lose Unwanted Pounds This Month and Help Fight Cancer Too

More than 30 Haverhill police and staff are dropping pounds this month in support of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Members of the Haverhill Police Department are joining with other law enforcement divisions throughout the state to lose weight during the “Drop It Challenge.” Residents may support the 32 members by pledging a...

