The Grizzlies’ plan was to come out and be more physical with the Warriors. This, however, was not what they had in mind. Memphis’ Dillon Brooks wound up to try and block Gary Payton II‘s layup in transition but instead hit him in the head and fouled him on the play. It earned Brooks a Flagrant 2 foul and an ejection.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO