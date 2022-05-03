Special Weather Statement issued for Jack, Montague, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Caswell; Rockingham A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM AND NORTHWESTERN CASWELL COUNTIES At 808 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ruffin, or near Bethel, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Mayfield Quick Lawsonville and Ruffin. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN

