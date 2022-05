MILWAUKEE (AP)Rowdy Tellez continued to sizzle while the Cincinnati Reds continued to fizzle. Tellez homered twice and set a Milwaukee Brewers record with eight RBIs to extend his recent power surge in an 18-4 blowout of the reeling Reds on Wednesday night. He has homered four times in his last four games to increase his season total to seven.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO