Sandia Matadors look to win their first State Baseball Title since 1980

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school baseball and softball state brackets have been released, and on the baseball side of things, the Sandia Matadors are excited to have received the 2-seed in this year’s upcoming tournament. “We are much more versatile this year compared to last year in our lineup. I think our pitching is about the same, but this year this team can bunt, steal, they are much faster bases, and more athletic. So, we are about as good as we can be right now and it’s just about great practices, continue to try and get better, and we have two more weeks so just finish strong,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

The Matadors are looking to win their first State Title since 1980, and this team is fired up to win it for themselves, the community, and for a very special man who means a lot to this program. “I just talked to the team about Coach Gunther the other day and he is looking down on us and he said the quote about, how he will be looking down on us when we win a state championship. I mean, everything I am doing personally is in his honor and for him and his legacy and we are trying to do something that hasn’t been done since 1980 and we are really close. So, we have a chance to go do it now,” said Coach Eaton.

The Matadors will host 15-Mayfield on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

