ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Sandia Matadors look to win their first State Baseball Title since 1980

By Jared Chester
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g56JY_0fR9YA0x00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school baseball and softball state brackets have been released, and on the baseball side of things, the Sandia Matadors are excited to have received the 2-seed in this year’s upcoming tournament. “We are much more versatile this year compared to last year in our lineup. I think our pitching is about the same, but this year this team can bunt, steal, they are much faster bases, and more athletic. So, we are about as good as we can be right now and it’s just about great practices, continue to try and get better, and we have two more weeks so just finish strong,” said Sandia Baseball Coach Chris Eaton.

The Matadors are looking to win their first State Title since 1980, and this team is fired up to win it for themselves, the community, and for a very special man who means a lot to this program. “I just talked to the team about Coach Gunther the other day and he is looking down on us and he said the quote about, how he will be looking down on us when we win a state championship. I mean, everything I am doing personally is in his honor and for him and his legacy and we are trying to do something that hasn’t been done since 1980 and we are really close. So, we have a chance to go do it now,” said Coach Eaton.

The Matadors will host 15-Mayfield on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

2022 State Tournament Brackets released for High School Baseball and Softball

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The 2022 High School Baseball and Softball State Tournaments are now set, as the NMAA released brackets on Sunday. Games will begin on Friday for class 5A, to see a full look at every bracket, from every classification follow these links: BASEBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/baseball/playoffs/ SOFTBALL: https://www.maxpreps.com/nm/softball/playoffs/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Education
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman cut off GPS monitor day she is released, warrant issued

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman given break after break is in trouble once again. In October, Britney Curry took a guilty plea on a charge of larceny. In July, she was accused of going onto a property and stealing catalytic converters. Curry’s sentence was suspended and she was put on probation. According to court documents, she […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Teen that died lived in ‘shocking conditions’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a case of child abuse that left a 16-year-old special needs girl dead. Deputies say the girl’s mother arrived at the University of New Mexico Hospital Tuesday carrying her daughter who was unresponsive. They say it quickly became clear that the child had been dead for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico communities at greatest risk of a wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’ve been in New Mexico during wildfire season, you know the all-too-familiar smell of smoke in the air and the sound of fire trucks racing to the scene of another New Mexico wildfire. You probably remember fires in the Jemez mountains, blazes near Ruidoso, or flames in the Albuquerque foothills in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#State Baseball#The Sandia Matadors#Sandia Baseball#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

New wildfire burning on Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation

Officials are reporting a new wildfire start on the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation around 1:38 p.m. on April 28. It has burned 10 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke may be visible in the surrounding areas of Datil, Pie Town, Alamo, and Magdalena. Start Date: April 28 around 1:38 p.m. Location: 4 miles east of […]
ALAMO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman dies in hospital after being dropped off with gunshot wound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say the woman was pronounced deceased after she arrived at Presbyterian Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday morning. According to APD, homicide detectives have interviewed the male driver who took the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Police searching for man who walked out of hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who walked out of Kaseman Hospital and may not know he’s at significant risk for a medical emergency. According to APD, Michael Murphy left the hospital on Tuesday without receiving lab results. Those results showed his he’s at a high risk […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with second-degree murder of boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death. Michelle Morgan, 40, is accused of stabbing Martin Miera to death at the Desert Willow Apartments on Jefferson. According to the criminal complaint, neighbors heard the couple arguing. Morgan claims Miera stabbed her in the leg […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of using child in Walmart robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of using his child in a robbery. According to the criminal complaint, a woman – later identified as Leezul Ogaldez – went into the Walmart at Coors and I-40 with the child. When they tried to leave, they were stopped. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Charges against Carrizozo school board member could be dismissed

CARRIZOZO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Carrizozo school board member accused of failing to report child abuse against her son is on the road to having her charges dropped. Court documents show Faithe Samora agreed to enter a pre-prosecution diversion program for two years. Her husband, Jesse Samora, is accused of choking, slamming, and pinning her 12-year-old […]
CARRIZOZO, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico families forced to evacuate multiple times

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The evacuations in San Miguel and Mora counties keep expanding, forcing families to run and leave everything behind…again. Families News 13 spoke with fled from canyons in the area with what belongings they had for the first time, but some say they’ve had to contend with leaving everything behind for this fire […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy