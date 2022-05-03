ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Five Eastern Florida Baseball Players Named to All-Southern Conference, Cavanaugh Defensive Player of Year

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Five members of the Eastern Florida State College baseball team were named to the All-Southern Conference teams on Monday. Eastern Florida State College’s Drew Cavanaugh was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Southern Conference. Cavanaugh had 257...

