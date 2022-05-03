Today’s daily horoscope for May 3, 2022

Your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Sagittarius personality profile. Happy May, Sagittarius! Last month brought some shake-ups to your social life, but you handled it like a champ, being the charismatic archer you are. On Monday, May 2, Venus, the planet of beauty, love, and abundance, enters fellow fire sign, Aries. This transit leaves you feeling philosophical and perhaps even considering adding some more change to your life. You're the sign of travel, adventure, and higher learning. A Sagittarius does not do well with boredom. So, if you're in a stagnant relationship or job, now's a great time to make plans to get rid of what's no longer serving you to make room for the newness that awaits.
