MINT HILL, NC – “The Joy, The Journey, The Independence” is the motto of Honor the Warriors, a local 501(c)(3) dedicated to helping military veterans regain their independence. Jerry Morris is a 14-year Army Veteran and one of the founders of the organization. In 2016 the Veterans Administration released a study that said between 2001 and 2015 an average of 21 US Military Veterans took their own lives. Honor the Warriors wanted to do something about this disgraceful number.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO