Stallions Defeat Piedmont 5-4 Finish 2nd In Conference

MINT HILL, NC – After suffering an 8-7 Tuesday loss at Independence High School, the Butler Bulldogs evened the season series Friday night at Butler by beating the Patriots 4-0 on their senior night. After both teams were unable to score in the first inning, the Bulldogs got their bats going in the bottom half of the second inning. Ryan Wilson led off with a triple to right field. Peyton Hulighan was up next and scored Wilson on a sacrifice to make the score 1-0. Jaccob Simka and Ashton Wolfe followed and both batters drew walks. Spencer Price came in to run for the pitcher Ashton Wolfe. Zack Francis came to the plate and sacrificed Simka making the score 2-0. The Bulldogs scored their third run on a Dylan Jones’ base hit scoring Price to give Butler a 3-0 lead at the end of two full innings. In the fourth inning, Ashton Wolfe led off with a single to right field. After Butler popped out to Indy’s PJ Chiles, Dylan Jones hit a grounder to short but Indy bobbled the ball on the force out at second and both runners were safe. With runners on first and second, Wolfe scored on a throwing error giving Butler a 4-0 lead.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO