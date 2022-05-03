ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Lady Stallions Corral Charlotte Latin Hawks 6-2

By Ed Berti
The Mint Hill Times
 3 days ago
MINT HILL, NC – The Lady Stallions played the Charlotte Latin Hawks in a non-conference game and were able to get revenge for a tough loss the last time the two teams squared off. This victory was sweet because it was on senior day played at the Corral the Stallions home...

