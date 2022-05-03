Lady Stallions Corral Charlotte Latin Hawks 6-2

MINT HILL, NC – On Tuesday night at Independence High School, the Independence Patriots baseball team paid honor to their six seniors: Jake Stanley, Tyler Spicer, Thomas Miller, Luke Chantry, PJ Chiles and Daniel Ramos. After recognizing the seniors, the players’ six moms took the field to throw out the first pitch. The seniors served as catchers for their own moms. After the ceremony and in front of a large crowd, the fans saw the Patriots, trailing by three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, rally for an 8-7 walk-off win over their arch-rival the Butler Bulldogs. Ryan Wilson put Butler up 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single to left field to score Jaccob Simka from second base. The Patriots ended the top half of the inning with a Michael Short to PJ Chiles pick-off play at first base. The Bulldogs added two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a 3-0 lead but were held scoreless in the third and fourth innings.

