CHARLOTTE – Our community is growing, and with growth comes more resources. Mint Hill is proud to be the first location of Carolina Allergy Solutions. Carolina Allergy Solutions is thrilled to be able to bring Advanced Allergy Therapeutics (AAT) to the community and surrounding area. Their goal is to be able to serve as many people as they can who are suffering from symptoms associated with allergies and sensitivities. Helping people reach their optimal level of health through AAT is a breakthrough through using holistic and natural therapy. The goal of the therapy is beyond just being able to relieve the symptoms of allergies and sensitivities but to work directly with the relationship between the major organ systems and inappropriate reactions to harmless substances.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO