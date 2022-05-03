14-year-old accidentally shot in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - A 14-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the torso Monday in Oxnard, according to police. The Oxnard Police Department reported to...www.foxla.com
Yep guns don't just fire. Someone finger was on the trigger, Sorry the Alex Baldwin defense does not work. it only works if you have enough MONEY 💰
