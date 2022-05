MINT HILL, NC – When he got involved in the memory preservation business, Dave Martinson, the owner of Create-A-Video in Mint Hill, knew he was on the cutting edge of a new technological enterprise. Now, this locally owned and operated business is celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary this month. “It has been the best and fastest twenty-five years I’ve ever seen,” Martinson shares. “In 1997, my retail business developed a new concept: making videos using photo stills, graphics and music to tell the story of tourism travels. Since then, we have been staying ahead of the technological curve and created new opportunities for our clients and our business.”

