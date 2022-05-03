First Friday concerts in Monroe begin Friday with Purple Madness (the ultimate Prince tribute)

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO