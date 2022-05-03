ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

First Friday concerts in Monroe begin Friday with Purple Madness (the ultimate Prince tribute)

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing says summer is just around the corner in Monroe quite like the start of the First Friday Concert series. This Friday, May 6, the series begins with a welcome back to The Purple Madness (the ultimate Prince Tribute) to the artist Prince. According to the Monroe...

