St. Mary’s Health Care Systems names a new Chief Nursing Officer: Candice Frix comes to St. Mary’s from Piedmont Walton Hospital in Monroe. Among her accomplishments, she lists the lowest nursing turnover rate in the Piedmont system for three years in a row, relying on zero agency nurses during the pandemic-stressed years of 2020 and 2021, achieving high scores for quality, patient experience and employee satisfaction, and leading the hospital’s work to become a certified Bariatric Center of Excellence.

