Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Carroll; City of Galax; Grayson; Wythe .Showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall were tracking across western Carroll and the City of Galax. Very heavy rainfall in these areas may produce flooding of low-lying and normally flow prone areas, including along Chestnut Creek in Galax. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, Carroll, City of Galax, Grayson and Wythe. * WHEN...Until 1115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 813 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in Galax, Woodlawn, and Hillsville. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Galax, Woodlawn, and Hillsville. is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Cranberry Creek, Buddle Branch, Crooked Creek, Big Reed Island Creek, Chestnut Creek, Brush Creek, Cripple Creek and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Galax... Hillsville Fries... Fancy Gap Patterson... Woodlawn Pipers Gap - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

15 MINUTES AGO