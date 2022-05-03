Black bear hangs out in tree near San Francisco Bay Area school, police say no selfies

Related
Middle-schooler has 'life-threatening' injuries after brawl at embattled San Francisco school
The school confirmed that "one student got seriously hurt."
Mystery of missing California hiker found dead at bottom of notorious 80ft waterfall after people heard cries for help
A HIKER has been found dead at the bottom of an 80-foot waterfall after cries for help were heard. Robert Carey Jr, of California, was reported missing after failing to return from a hike at San Gorgonio Peak on April 30. Carey's family said that while he was an experienced...
DA: K Street shooting suspect facing EDD fraud charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Mtula Payton, who police identified as one of the suspects from the K Street shooting, had additional charges filed against him related to a fraud scheme. Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced in a press conference Tuesday that Payton and brothers Dandrae and Smiley Martin are each being charged […]
Missing Fremont teen found
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
Body found in barrel in Lake Mead may date back to 1980s, police say
A body found in a barrel at Lake Mead on Sunday may have been underwater for as long as four decades and more bodies are likely to appear as the lake recedes due to severe drought, according to Las Vegas Metro police.
Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
Two dead and another missing after man drives truck through parking lot and off a cliff into the ocean
TWO people are dead and another is missing after a car plunged off a cliff and into the ocean in northern California. The 2012 Toyota Tacoma crossed over an intersection, through an adjacent parking lot and then fell into the water at Pescadero State Beach, around 30 miles east of San Jose.
Benicia police find 67 pounds of marijuana in carjacking suspect’s vehicle
An Oakland carjacking suspect was arrested in Benicia last Thursday, police announced in a Facebook post Saturday. Officers searched the suspect vehicle and found two large trash bags containing vacuum-sealed packages that amounted to 67 pounds of marijuana.
Another hiker was found dead on Mount Whitney, California's highest peak
A hiker was found dead in mid-April on the trail that summits Mount Whitney in the eastern Sierra Nevada, officials said Monday. This is the fourth death on California's tallest mountain in the last 12 months.
Man arrested for kidnapping 14-year-old girl from Merced parking lot, police say
Merced police say 30-year-old Paul Rodriguez approached the teenager outside a laundromat, grabbed her by the forearm and dragged her away.
The tortured heiress who disappeared into the Bay Area hills
The "Empress of the World" was once the Bay Area's most elusive heiress.
Bay Area man dies after freak accident in Mendocino National Forest
Neither drugs nor alcohol are considered factors in the accident.
Police: California teacher was drunk in classroom
Terra Linda High School teacher Teagen Leonhart, 46, of San Anselmo, was booked into the Marin County Jail on charges of public intoxication and child endangerment.
Officer was drunk at San Jose baby kidnapping scene, chief says
A San Jose Police Department officer was allegedly intoxicated while he was at a crime scene investigating a baby kidnapping, the police chief announced at a news conference held Tuesday afternoon.
South Lake Tahoe Gas Station Clerk’s Killer, Sean Donohoe, Sentenced To 50-Years-To-Life Behind Bars
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A man convicted of shooting a killing a gas station clerk in South Lake Tahoe in 2013 has been sentenced to 50-years-to-life behind bars. More than eight years after gas station clerk Manpreet Singh was gunned down while on the job, his killer, Sean Donohoe, received a hefty prison sentence, according to the El Dorado County DA’s Office. Sean Donohoe (credit: El Dorado County DA’s Office) The shooting happened on the evening of August 6, 2013, after Singh refused to sell alcohol to a drunk friend of Donohoe. Donohoe then entered the gas station dressed in all black and wearing a mask and shot Singh once, hitting his heart and both lungs. Years later, a civilian who viewed a surveillance video released by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, tipped off authorities to Donohoe. A subsequent DNA test on the mask linked Donohoe to the shooting. On March 1, 2022, Donohoe was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting. “Justice has been served in this senseless murder,” said El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson.
Why Morro Bay is struggling to remove one of California’s great architectural missteps: a trio of smokestacks
Enron descendant is currently in charge of fate of Morro Bay smokestacks.
Photos released with hopes of closing Speed Freak Killers related cold cases
The case of the Speed Freak Killers gripped Northern California in the 1980s.
Investigators Work To Identify Body Found At Recycling Center In Marysville
MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — Authorities were working to identify a body that was found at a recycling center last week in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The sheriff’s office said it received a call from Recology, a waste collection company, on the afternoon of April 26 regarding the body being found at their North Levee Road location. The body was only confirmed to be a white adult man. Investigators were doing a thorough check of missing person files that span across Northern California. A cause of death has also not yet been determined and an autopsy is still pending.
Heartbroken Family Wondering Why After Truck Plunges Off Santa Mateo Coastal Cliff
SAN MATEO COUNTY (KPIX) — Elizabeth Anaya says her brother went out to enjoy an evening barbeque with friends. Hours later, he was killed when the truck he was in mysteriously sped through the intersection on Highway 1, careened through Pescadero State Beach parking lot and drove off an approximately 30-foot cliff into the ocean. A juvenile female also died in the crash and searchers were still trying to locate a third possible victim in the ocean waters off the beach on Sunday. “I mean we were expecting him home and we’re just, I don’t know, we’re puzzled,” Anaya told...
CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa
The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
