Columbia, PA

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Mea Consentino, Central Columbia

By AJ Donatoni, Bloomsburg, Columbia County
 3 days ago

One of the top softball pitchers in the area, Mea Consentino of Central Columbia is enjoying a dominant senior season. Consentino was a first-team all-state selection last year and is well on track for similar accolades in 2022. She helped guide the Bluejays to the Class 3A state semifinals last year, and so far this season, Central has given up just seven runs in 12 games, mainly thanks to Consentino’s pitching in the circle.

