Driver Declines Hospital Care After Knocking Down Utility Pole on South Street in West Newbury

By WHAV Staff
 3 days ago
A driver, who crashed into a utility pole on South Street in West Newbury Monday afternoon, was treated for...

No Injuries in Three-Alarm Groveland Fire; Six Residents Displaced, but Rabbit Rescued

There were no injuries, but a pet rabbit was rescued and six residents displaced as a result of a three-alarm fire at a Groveland home Monday. Acting Fire Chief Daniel Briscoe said the Groveland Fire Department were dispatched to a fire just after 6 p.m., at 182 Center St., a two-story, two-family building. Firefighters found heavy fire showing and quickly called for a second and third alarms, bringing in mutual aid from West Newbury, Amesbury, Newbury, Merrimac, Haverhill, Lawrence, Georgetown, Boxford and Topsfield.
Investigators announce they have identified woman found dead in Merrimack River

BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
Driver dies after crashing into woods near casino in Lincoln

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police said a person died after crashing into the woods Tuesday morning. The crash happened at about 8 a.m. on Twin River Road near Bally’s Twin River Casino. Police said a car hit several vehicles before it drove off the road and crashed...
Man on I-95 Piscataqua River Bridge 'narrowly' avoids fall. Traffic was jammed for miles.

PORTSMOUTH — Maine State Police say a New Hampshire man experiencing a mental health crisis on the Piscataqua River Bridge on Interstate 95  "narrowly" avoided falling off the high-level structure Thursday morning. Law enforcement agencies took the distressed man, whose identity was not released, into custody late in the morning, reopening the bridge after its closure...
91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
