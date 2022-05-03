Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen
Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from...pitchfork.com
Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from...pitchfork.com
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 3