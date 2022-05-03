ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand”: Listen

By Matthew Ismael Ruiz
 3 days ago
Lady Gaga has released a new song called “Hold My Hand,” from the new Tom Cruise movie Top Gun: Maverick. The single was produced by Gaga and BloodPop® with additional production from...

Syracuse.com

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song; more: Buzz

Lady Gaga kisses Tom Cruise, sings new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ song. Take his breath away: Lady Gaga gave Syracuse-born actor Tom Cruise a kiss on the cheek when he visited her at her Las Vegas residency, and he returned the gesture. “Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” she wrote Monday, along with photos of the friendly smooch. On Tuesday morning, Mother Monster debuted her new song for the “Top Gun: Maverick” soundtrack: “Hold My Hand,” an uplifting anthem which she calls “a love letter to the world during and after a very hard time.” The track will appear in the new “Top Gun” sequel, premiering May 27 in theaters, featuring Cruise as Maverick opposite Miles Teller (as Goose’s son), Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. The original 1986 film featured some unforgettable music, including Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” “Playing with the Boys” and Berlin’s “Take My Breath Away.”
SYRACUSE, NY
