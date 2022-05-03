ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo County Parks and Expo Center

 3 days ago

Play Bingo on the following Wednesday & Thursday nights in May: 4, 5,...

CBS Detroit

Michigan Teacher 'Catfished' By Students In Van Buren County

A West Michigan teacher who sent naked photos to students is now cleared of any wrong doing. Investigators say the students pretended to be a 35-year-old woman on a dating app and sent the Gobles Schools teacher online photos of a random woman. The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office is now investigating this as potential blackmail. Detectives say they're unsure if this case has risen to that level. "I would hate to be in these guys shoes, but I don't think I'd put myself there either," said Eric Philley, a Gobles Public Schools parent. In response to the unsolicited photos he received, investigators say the teacher sent his own lewd photos, not knowing his own students were on the receiving end. "It's affecting this guy's life in a big way," said Philley. Eric Philley is a father of three Gobles School students, and he received a notification from the district, saying the staff member was placed on leave while the district and detectives continue to investigate. Now that the teacher's been clear of criminal activity, the investigations continue into his students. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan's Ten Most Dangerous Cities For 2022

Well, here we go again...another list, compiled by 'experts'. Let's face it – these "Top Ten" lists are usually lame and based on someone's personal opinions or tastes. The majority of 'em don't amount to much. You can believe them if you want, pooh-pooh 'em, ignore 'em, whatever...but either way you look at 'em they at least give you a few minutes worth of entertainment. It's kind of like watching Bugs Bunny cartoons...you know Bugs ain't real but you enjoy him as if he was. "Top Ten" lists can be taken the same way: most of the time they aren't factual, but you can get a kick out of 'em.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo County, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WILX-TV

Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan's May 3 election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3 election decided a number of issues for Mid-Michigan residents, including whether Mid-Michigan schools, roads and emergency responders will have their funding renewed. Results for the May 3 election are located below. Clinton. LANSING PUBLIC SCHOOLS -- PASSED. Funding - Schools - Buildings, equipment,...
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Going to the Bottom of the Devil's Soup Bowl: Middleton, Michigan

Need an interesting place to go, not far, not expensive, and MAYBE something you didn't know existed? Or maybe you did and you never went there… It's the Devil's Soup Bowl (and Grave's Hill) in central Michigan, located in Yankee Springs Recreation Park, located approximately halfway between Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids. What's a Devil's Soup Bowl? It's a "kettle" lake (except there's no water) that was formed by glaciers up to 13,000 years ago. There are trails that take you all over, and you can hike to the bottom of these "bowls" – approximately 100 feet down...or, you can walk the rim.
FULTON TOWNSHIP, MI
1240 WJIM

Michigan Judge Slams Holland Restaurant Owner and it's Hilarious

A West Michigan woman disrespects the court and the judge throws the book at her. Marlena Pavlos-Hackney spent 4 days in jail after refusing to follow the judge's order and simply taking the oath, to tell the truth in court. This bizarre interaction happened on March 19th at the Ingham County Circuit Court. Judge Rosemarie Aquilina attempts to get an answer out of Pavlos-Hackey regarding the oath to the truth in court. Instead, it appears that the suspect tried to call someone to the stand, which makes no sense on many levels. As seen in a video uploaded to youtube by Mlive, the judge tells the woman,
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Tuesday is Election Day for many communities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, voters will get a chance to weigh in on a number of proposals in mid-Michigan. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and voters still have time to register to vote and submit an absentee ballot. Here are some of the things you'll see...
LANSING, MI
1077 WRKR

Downtown Mattawan' Bird Dog Fears Recent Vote Will Destroy Businesses

Recently, a vote was taken by the Village of Mattawan to put up a fence in between Nonla's building and Bird Dog's building because of the "deep ruts and mud that is being dragged onto the road," according to a transcript of the meeting that was posted online. Now Bird Dog is saying that this fence could potentially spell doom for not only their, but multiple businesses in Downtown Mattawan, as they did not mince words about their unhappiness with the decision:
MATTAWAN, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

$3.4M bridge rehabilitation contract approved in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo approved a contract with the Michigan Department of Transportation for bridge rehabilitation work on the Paterson Street, Lake Street, and Walnut Street bridges. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved the contract for $3,473,470.66 during the Monday, May 2, commission meeting. A resolution on the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

May 3 election: What's on the ballot in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Black bear sighted in Cass Co. Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has received several reports of a black bear in Cass County. Some residents in a rural neighborhood told WSBT that they are used to wildlife, but a black bear is a different story. It's not believed that livestock in the area are under any...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Site of former Fannie May Candies in Portage to host new business

PORTAGE, MI — A new urgent care is in the process of being built at one of Portage's busy intersections. A WellNow Urgent Care will soon stand at the southwest corner of West Milham and South Westnedge avenues in front of Kohl's and ABC Warehouse. The clinic, anticipated to open this fall, will be the third of its kind in Portage, WellNow spokesperson Annie Keller confirmed with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Wednesday.
PORTAGE, MI

