UMass Lowell iHub Program Gives Employers Tips for Retaining Workers After Great Resignation

The Lupoli Companies, which sold its downtown Haverhill properties for $25.7 million, also recently sold off its interests in a Lowell apartment building for $33.3 million. According to the Middlesex North Registry of Deeds, the 165 Thorndike Street Corporation, associated with developer Salvatore N. Lupoli, was sold Feb. 22 to AG Palmdale Real Owners, a Delaware limited liability company with offices in Irvine, Calif. The same company paid $25.7 million to buy Lupoli’s “Heights” building, 160 Merrimack St.; a commercial building at 127-133 Merrimack St.; 162 Merrimack St.; and 192-194 Merrimack St., all in Haverhill. The Haverhill sales took place March 30, according to the Southern Essex District Registry of Deeds.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 16 DAYS AGO