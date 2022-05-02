ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Brook, IL

19w281 Paul Revere Lane

bhhschicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat location in Oak Brook for this updated luxury town home in Oak Brook Colony. 2 bedrooms,...

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Mansion Once Owned By Titanic Survivor List for $13M

April 15, 1912 will allows remind us of the unsinkable grand ship the RMS Titanic, that well sank, but what happened to the survivors?. Some made their way to the Tri-States like Molly Brown and others made their way to Chicago to start over like Emily Maria Ryerson, who was one of six families that built a giant mansion in Chicago. That mansion, which has been a children's hospital during World War I, and split into luxury apartments is now for sale at a price tag of $13 million. The whole building is actually two separate apartments, one is listed for $5,650,000 and the other for $7,650,000 and both are stunning.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy