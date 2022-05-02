381 Elizabeth Drive #381

Click here to read the full article. Frank Lloyd Wright designed only three homes in Virginia during his lifetime—and now one of them could be yours. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom Cooke House, located in Virginia Beach, was just listed for $3 million. It certainly doesn’t look like your classic beach house, but it has all of Wright’s signatures, with its 70-foot-long, window-lined curved great room being the home’s pièce de résistance. Designed in 1953 and built in 1959, the home was commissioned by Maude Cooke, who reached out to Wright after hearing him speak at the Chrysler Museum. “Dear Mr. Wright,” she wrote...

