Las Vegas, NV

Unidentified body found in Nevada's Lake Mead was shot decades ago

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) - The body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead after the lake's level was depleted amid drought is that of a man who was shot, police said Tuesday....

www.fox32chicago.com

Las Vegas, NV
