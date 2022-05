It has only been a few weeks since Mya Hollingshed was drafted eighth overall by the Las Vegas Aces, but unfortunately, it wasn’t meant to be as on Monday, she was waived by the team. With her impressive college resume, Hollingshed will still likely have another opportunity in the WNBA. The former Buff balled out in her last year at CU, receiving first-team All-Pac-12 honors with impressive averages of 14.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game. That is the type of talent that the WNBA is looking for and she will no doubt take advantage of her next shot. Hollingshed...

