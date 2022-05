COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State basketball has added former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele to its roster through the transfer portal. Likekele started all but four of the 114 games he played in for the Cowboys, averaging 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46 percent shooting. The program reached the NCAA Tournament once during his career, making it to the second round in 2021. That 2020-21 season was also his most efficient, shooting 48 percent from the field and 44 percent from three-point range.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO