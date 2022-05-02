Big 12 in Scottsdale for Spring Meeting with Heavy Agenda

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
While the move to allow players to earn income off of their name, image, and likeness wasn’t a popular one in all circles, the sentiment when it first passed state legislatures was that it was long overdue and a good thing for the athlete in college athletics. They’d be...
The Ohio State football program is ramping up its recruiting efforts now that the NFL Draft is done. It’s really the only thing they can focus on right now until summer workouts come around. The Buckeyes are really going to ramp up recruiting the 2023 class this summer as well.
I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
Editor's Note: Gov. Kevin Stitt signed SB 1696 on Wednesday. The bill will become law on Nov. 1.
Hunters and anglers will soon be able to buy fishing and hunting licenses that will be good for one year from the date of purchase.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The best-fried chicken recipe is from your grandma, but other than that, where will you get the most popular fried chicken in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma? Let’s find out:
It sounds like some leaders in college football aren't happy with what's going on with regards to NIL. Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college leaders are planning a crackdown on NIl collectives. Officials are reportedly exploring guidelines that would prohibit boosters at schools from recruiting players. If the schools...
Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties in central Oklahoma Monday evening as possible tornadoes struck the towns of Loyal, Poteau and Ripley.
The tornadic activity developed after heavy rain fell on the Oklahoma City metro and northwestern Oklahoma early Monday. Around noon, a warm front extending from Woodward to Norman threatened to bring tornadoes...
Shaheen Holloway’s Patrick School connection is already bearing fruit. Al-Amir Dawes, a Newark native who came up the ranks at Holloway’s high school alma mater, announced Wednesday that he is transferring from Clemson to Seton Hall. Seton Hall recruited Dawes hard the first time around, when he was...
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the best basketball players in the history of Denison basketball, you have to mention TJ Taylor. Certainly he is the best player to to suit up for the Jackets in this century. Leading the Jackets deep into the playoffs during the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons.
There have been a lot of controversies since the ruling came down that student-athletes were able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. Lots of student-athletes and schools have taken advantage of the situation but it may have all come to a head with the situation surrounding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
Oklahoma will soon be making some changes to state hunting and fishing licenses. A new bill (SB-1696) has overwhelming support from state legislators and just recently passed the house by a vote of 79-1 and the senate by a unanimous vote of 46-0. So what does this bill do and how will it affect hunting/fishing licenses?
Oasis Fresh Market is becoming the first grocery store in Tulsa to offer the Double Up Oklahoma program for customers. Double Up Oklahoma is a program that matches the value of up to $20 per day of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars spent on fruits and vegetables at any participating farmers' markets and grocery stores.
SEMINOLE, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A storm system spawned several tornadoes that whipped through areas of Texas and Oklahoma, causing damage to at least one school, a marijuana farm and other structures. There were no reports of serious injuries following the Wednesday night tornadoes, but the system was causing flooding...
