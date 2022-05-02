ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big 12 in Scottsdale for Spring Meeting with Heavy Agenda

By Robert Allen
pokesreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER – Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy was in the West...

pokesreport.com

The Spun

Ohio State Men's Basketball Lands Major Transfer Commitment

The Ohio State Buckeyes just landed a significant transfer portal acquisition. On Wednesday, former Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele took to Twitter to announce his decision to transfer to Columbus for his final year of collegiate eligibility. "My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124," he wrote. Likekele...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Bru McCoy, Former 5-Star Recruit, Announces Transfer Destination

Former USC wide receiver Bru McCoy has announced his decision to join the Tennessee Volunteers for the 2022 season. McCoy, a five-star recruit in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal back in January after a season marred by troubling legal issues. Head coach Josh Heupel and the Tennessee program immediately reached out as potential suitors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Ohio State Football projected to flip five-star recruit

The Ohio State football program is ramping up its recruiting efforts now that the NFL Draft is done. It’s really the only thing they can focus on right now until summer workouts come around. The Buckeyes are really going to ramp up recruiting the 2023 class this summer as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ash Jurberg

The Tulsa woman giving away billions

I write a lot of business and finance stories. Usually focusing on people who have amassed billion-dollar fortunes. But what I try to find is inspiring stories of people who prefer to donate their money rather than buy huge mansions and private jets.
TULSA, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The 'Crackdown' Rumors

It sounds like some leaders in college football aren't happy with what's going on with regards to NIL. Per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, college leaders are planning a crackdown on NIl collectives. Officials are reportedly exploring guidelines that would prohibit boosters at schools from recruiting players. If the schools...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oklahoman

Oklahoma weather: Unconfirmed tornadoes touch down in central, eastern Oklahoma

Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties in central Oklahoma Monday evening as possible tornadoes struck the towns of Loyal, Poteau and Ripley.  The tornadic activity developed after heavy rain fell on the Oklahoma City metro and northwestern Oklahoma early Monday. Around noon, a warm front extending from Woodward to Norman threatened to bring tornadoes...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Former Denison star TJ Taylor signs with Dallas TBL team

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - When it comes to the best basketball players in the history of Denison basketball, you have to mention TJ Taylor. Certainly he is the best player to to suit up for the Jackets in this century. Leading the Jackets deep into the playoffs during the 2008, 2009, and 2010 seasons.
DENISON, TX
thecomeback.com

NCAA considering major NIL decisions

There have been a lot of controversies since the ruling came down that student-athletes were able to use their name, image, and likeness (NIL) to make money. Lots of student-athletes and schools have taken advantage of the situation but it may have all come to a head with the situation surrounding Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Z94

Oklahoma to Make Changes to Hunting & Fishing Licenses

Oklahoma will soon be making some changes to state hunting and fishing licenses. A new bill (SB-1696) has overwhelming support from state legislators and just recently passed the house by a vote of 79-1 and the senate by a unanimous vote of 46-0. So what does this bill do and how will it affect hunting/fishing licenses?
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Oasis Fresh Market to offer Double Up Oklahoma program

Oasis Fresh Market is becoming the first grocery store in Tulsa to offer the Double Up Oklahoma program for customers. Double Up Oklahoma is a program that matches the value of up to $20 per day of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars spent on fruits and vegetables at any participating farmers' markets and grocery stores.

