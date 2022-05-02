ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

OIT roundup: Owls claim first outright softball title since 2015

By Staff reports
Herald and News
 2 days ago

Senior Day magic for Oregon Tech netted the squad its first outright Cascade Conference softball title since 2015, as the Lady Owls swept a doubleheader from Bushnell University on Saturday at Stilwell Stadium. The 8-0 and 11-5 wins for OIT (43-10, 25-5 CCC), coupled with Eastern Oregon’s 6-2 loss...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

OIT to host conference softball tourney, first round of NAIAs

Oregon Tech’s softball team, for the first time since 2015, will be in a familiar place when the Hustlin’ Owls host both the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament and the opening round of the NAIA national championships. Tech clinched the regular-season championship over the weekend, and the rights to...
SPORTS
KULR8

Five Yellowjackets earn All-GNAC Softball honors

PORTLAND, Ore. – Five Montana State University Billings softball players earned All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference awards, as announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Seniors Brittanee Fisher and Skyler Jenkins earned spots on the All-GNAC Second Team, while junior pitcher Alyssa Etheridge and sophomore third baseman Marin Penney earned...
BILLINGS, MT
The Oregonian

No. 2 Oregon State’s white-hot pitching blanks Oregon 2-0 as Ducks shutout for first time in 4 years

EUGENE – Oregon State’s pitching staff ranks among the country’s best in several important categories, but of late, the No. 2 Beavers might be as good as any. Four Oregon State pitchers handcuffed Oregon, holding the Ducks to six hits in a 2-0 win Tuesday night at PK Park. It was the Ducks’ first shutout in 117 games, dating back to a 10-0 loss to Stanford during the 2019 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
City
Odell, OR
City
Ashland, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
The Oregonian

Girls track: Oregon City’s Harley Daniel shatters state 300-meter hurdle record

With the 2022 track and field state tournament just a couple of weeks away, Oregon City’s Harley Daniel is ready to head to Eugene on a roll as hot as anyone in the state. In her final home meet on Wednesday afternoon, Daniel finished the girls 300-meter hurdles in 42.23 seconds, a new state record. The previous record was held by Milwaukie’s Janelle Joy, who finished in 42.58 in 2001.
Scorebook Live

Oregon City girls will head to Hayward Field for 6A track and field championships fresh off team title at Jesuit Twilight Relays: ‘We pride ourselves in coming out every week and giving it our all’

By René Ferrán  It’s been 33 years since the Oregon City girls track program won an OSAA state championship.  If the Pioneers’ first team title at the Jesuit Twilight Relays is an indication, they could find themselves ending that drought in three weeks when the state’s best track and ...
ASTORIA, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owls#Track And Field#Bushnell University#Oregon Tech#Cascade Conference#Oit#Ccc#Carroll#Beacons
Hungry Horse News

Moultray throws no-hitter in shutout of Blue Devils

Maddie Moultray threw a no-hitter and the Columbia Falls softball team went 2-1 on the week. Moultray’s no-hitter came against Corvallis in a 10-0 drubbing of the Blue Devils at the Frenchtown tournament. Moultray struck out 11 and walked two over six innings on 97 pitches. Of her 97 pitches, 64 were strikes. Alethia Fisher had three RBIs and three hits, including a double in the win. The Kats put up four runs in the top of the third and four in the top of the fourth in the victory. On Friday, they beat Havre 8-2. Moultray went the distance in that game, too, striking out 13 in the blowout with no walks. Aspen Dawson had a triple as the Wildkats put the game away with four runs in the top of the fifth. The Kats stumbled against Florence, however. Florence took an early 2-0 lead and starting pitcher Haden Peters had a rough outing, giving up six runs over three innings. The Kats still have only played one home game this season. They were supposed to play Flathead at home Thursday, but it was rained out. This week they’re scheduled to travel to Ronan Thursday, then face Libby at home Friday. The Kats are now 12-2 overall.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy