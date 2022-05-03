ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Lea, MN

Albert Lea's Chalk the Lake Walk kicks off for third year

KAAL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - You may have noticed the sidewalks in downtown Albert Lea look a little more colorful this week. The third year of Chalk the Lake Walk kicked off on Monday. The community is encouraged to chalk...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments

Southern Minnesota News

Someone dropped a giant log in Minnesota Lake

Someone dropped a giant log at a prominent intersection in Minnesota Lake Friday afternoon, but police believe they’ve found their culprit. Minnesota Lake Police posed that question in a social media post with an image of the offending hunk of trunk. Police said the log was blocking Main St and Highway 22.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
KDHL AM 920

Lucky Scratch Ticket Winner In Austin, Another In Hayfield

Roseville, MN (KROC AM News) - Two lucky state lottery tickets were purchased in the past week in southeast Minnesota. One was sold in Austin and the winner collected a $200,000 prize. The ticket for the Power Shot Multiplier scratch game was purchased at D&J Ankeny Mini Mart and turned in last Friday.
HAYFIELD, MN
KIMT

Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

ROCKFORD, Iowa - A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died. Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week. Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan. At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral...
ROCKFORD, IA
KIMT

No Mow May initiative aims to help Minnesota's bee population recover

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Before you reach for your lawnmower this month, the city of Rochester is asking community members to put a pause on cutting their grass. As part of the No Mow May initiative the Parks and Recreation department says you could help protect Minnesota's bee population. The pollinators...
ROCHESTER, MN
Axios Des Moines

Go curb shopping for free across the Des Moines metro

Urbandale's monthlong Spring Clean-up effort starts Monday, just ahead of multiple others in the metro.Why it matters: It's a thrilling time for the metro's thrift crowd who can find useful goods for free, and it saves items from the dump. That's a win-win. How it works: Urbandale's cleanups take place in certain zones over four weeks.On each zone's collection week, residents are asked to put discarded items out on their curbs by 6am Monday.Plan a treasure hunt: Here's a rundown of some upcoming area cleanup days across the metro.Clive: May 7 (West of I-80/35).Norwalk: May 16.Windsor Heights: May 21.West Des Moines: June 6-10.Reminder: Be respectful and tidy up. Nobody wants junk scattered in their yards or streets. A few curbs in Clive Friday, just ahead of a Saturday spring cleanup covering the eastern side of the city. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios Map courtesy of the city of Urbandale
URBANDALE, IA
KDHL AM 920

Popular Festival Coming to Northern Minnesota in August

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota. If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.
TWO HARBORS, MN
KEYC

The Hubbell House Announces Reopening Date

MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The historic Hubbell House restaurant in Mantorville has announced it will be reopening on May 10. The Hubbell House was founded in 1854, and the current structure was built in 1856. It has a rich history. Its had visits from former president Ulysses S. Grant and other leaders, a dinner for the Minnesota Vikings players, to regular nights out with family and friends.
MANTORVILLE, MN
KEYC

Hotspot for area families closing its doors in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — A hotspot for area families announces it is closing due to a redevelopment deal. Bounce Town, located in front of the River Hills Mall in Mankato, will close its current location June 1. In a post on its Facebook page, the owners say they have...
MANKATO, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Three Dog Night to Perform in Rochester This Summer

Three Dog Night has been rocking out hit after hit for nearly five decades, and now you can join them at the Mayo Civic Center for a performance of the ages. Three Dog Night will be at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, July 8th at the Presentation Hall, performing their hits of Joy To The World, Mamma Told Me, Black & White, and many more!
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Baby formula shortage sends mothers driving dozens of miles to feed their babies

(ABC 6 News) - The pandemic, supply chain issues, and a formula recall make a recipe for stressed-out moms and potentially hungry babies. Eliza Williams says her daughter Kaylee goes through about one can of formula a week. Williams, who lives in Austin, drove to Rochester this week where she found one store in the entire city that had the type of formula she needed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New SPARK City exhibit opens Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) - SPARK Children's Museum in Rochester is opening its newest exhibit. The newest exhibit at SPARK features multiple hands-on interactive exhibits situated in 800 square feet of stunning city-like landscapes. Like any city, this one has a lot going on: power plants, water systems, traffic jams, weather...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Twelve applicants receive 2022 Start-Up Event Grant funds

(ABC 6 News) - Twelve Start-Up Event Grants have been awarded by the Rochester Downtown Alliance. “The increased number of grant submissions demonstrates that downtown is establishing itself as one of the most desirable event settings in the region” said Holly Masek, RDA executive director. “Downtown Rochester features a variety of parks, plazas, and indoor venues to choose from and is home to many creative businesses that can assist in production. And with more than 100 shops and restaurants within walking distance, event attendees can easily park once and make a day of it.”
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Local, global community rallies around injured Chatfield teen

CHATFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) – Chatfield teen Marick Mercer’s life changed instantly after he was in an ATV accident at his home last December. The fourteen-year-old suffered a severe head injury and required helicopter transportation to Mayo Clinic St. Marys. His parents, Shelly and Keith Mercer found him after they came back from a coffee shop. They didn’t even know if he was going to survive.
CHATFIELD, MN

