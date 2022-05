Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers will take on the New York Giants as the NFL brings three games to London later this year.The Packers become the 32nd and final team to play in the capital since it first hosted a regular-season game in 2007 and will take on the Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9.Spurs will be hosting games on back-to-back weekends, with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2.London Calling! The NFL is heading back to London for three games in 2022! @NFLUK pic.twitter.com/dB0zRjtePN— NFL (@NFL) May 4, 2022The Jacksonville Jaguars...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO