Weight Loss

Uric acid as a predictor of weight gain and cardiometabolic health in the Study of Novel Approaches to Weight Gain Prevention (SNAP) study

By Lauren M. L. Corso
Nature.com
 4 days ago

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Young adulthood is often a period of substantial weight gain increasing risk for obesity and cardiometabolic disease. Uric acid (UA), a clinical marker of oxidative stress, is associated with cardiometabolic dysfunction in established CVD, type 2 diabetes, and CKD. Yet, few trials have examined...

www.nature.com

