Colorado State

Abortions will remain protected in Colorado despite Supreme Court decision

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado lawmakers are responding to the draft documents that appear to show a majority opinion by the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade , which protects the federal right to abortion services.

In a statement released by Governor Jared Polis, the Governor expressed his disappointment in the news, but reassured Coloradans that the right to choose is firmly solidified under Colorado state law. While states like Texas, Florida, and Arizona are engaging in the unwelcome intrusion of government into deeply personal and religious decisions, Colorado remains a refuge where individual rights are respected and where any person has the ability to live, work, thrive, and raise a family on their own terms,” said Governor Polis.

“While this is extremely disappointing news, representing a radical shift in American life away from individual freedom, in Colorado we will continue to fight for and respect the right to make decisions about your own body and medical health.”

Governor Polis signed House Bill 22-1279 , also called the Reproductive Health Equity Act, into law this April. The bill reinforces Coloradan’s right to use or refuse birth control, and to continue or end a pregnancy, as well as restricting public entities from denying, restricting, or interfering with and individual’s choice pertaining to those rights.

Abortion ban after 15 weeks signed into law in Florida

Congressman Doug Lamborn has also released a statement in support of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion, saying in part: “I pray and am hopeful that these reports are true, and the Supreme Court does the right thing. The 1973 Roe v. Wade decision was tragically wrong and has cost over 73 million unborn children their lives. I have always fought for the lives of the unborn and will never waiver in my fight.”

Congressman Lamborn has introduced more pro-life legislation in his years in the Colorado General Assembly than anyone in its history, according to a press release sent by Lamborn’s office. He continues to introduce and to cosponsor prolife legislation in Congress, and believes overturning Roe v. Wade would return the highly contentious issue of abortion back to the states for elected representatives to decide, instead of the unelected Supreme Court judges.

Senator Michael Bennet has responded as well, saying that Coloradans’ bodily autonomy could be under attack if the documents prove to accurately reflect the highest court’s intentions. “I have long had concerns about the radical nature of this Supreme Court. If this draft opinion reflects the Court’s decision to overturn Roe, it represents an attack on a fundamental constitutional right enshrined in law for half a century. And it would drag us into a past when women faced horrific risks to their lives because they lacked the freedom to make their own health care choices. Assuming the Court issues an official decision consistent with this draft, the American people will have to fight to enshrine this fundamental right in our national and state laws.”

The documents that have circulated have not been independently verified, but Politico — the source that originally reported on the documents — said they are “confident of the authenticity of the draft.”

Votes and opinions in court cases are known to fluctuate, and the documents do not confirm nor solidify how the court will proceed. A ruling is expected in late June or early July.

This article was written using information from the Associated Press.

ryan f
5d ago

If the draft opinion attains support of Roberts, the ‘73 decision will be overturned. Instead of it becoming a federal felony, the power will return to the states as defined in the 10th amendment. Polis and his staff should know this fact. If the democrats lose Colorado elections, the state law will probably reflect the supreme court decision; assuming the draft becomes permanent.

BYEBYEAmerica
5d ago

Hey Bennet. Can you point out where in the Constitution it says, abortion is a right?

