Trina Machacek: Weird life lessons

While most of us associate sleepovers with close friends or even raging parties, one grandfather decided to invite his granddaughter over for a sleepover so they could spend some quality time together. In a heartfelt text message, Megan Elizabeth's grandfather explained that he had not been feeling well and missed her. He asked her if she would like to order some takeout and watch a mystery show with one another. Elizabeth, of course, accepted the invitation. She also shared her grandfather's text messages with viewers on TikTok, who were deeply moved by his simple but meaningful request, Bored Panda reports.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO