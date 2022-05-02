ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JOHNSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES SERGEANT PROMOTION

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnston Police Department was proud to promote one member to a supervisory position on Monday, May 2, 2022. Mayor Paula Dierenfeld swore in Sergeant Slack. “Sergeant Slack’s effort to grow and improve, coupled with his commitment...

